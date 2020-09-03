Sun and tomatoes

Gary Roesser, of Sidney, catches some rays on his front lawn along East Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 3. Sitting on a stand next to him are tomatoes his wife, Debbie Roesser, grows and puts out for anyone who wants them, free of charge. Roesser grows a variety of other foods such as jalapenos, chili peppers and rhubarb. Roesser doesn’t like to be pent-up in his house for too long if he can help it.

Gary Roesser, of Sidney, catches some rays on his front lawn along East Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 3. Sitting on a stand next to him are tomatoes his wife, Debbie Roesser, grows and puts out for anyone who wants them, free of charge. Roesser grows a variety of other foods such as jalapenos, chili peppers and rhubarb. Roesser doesn’t like to be pent-up in his house for too long if he can help it. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN090420Sun.jpg Gary Roesser, of Sidney, catches some rays on his front lawn along East Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 3. Sitting on a stand next to him are tomatoes his wife, Debbie Roesser, grows and puts out for anyone who wants them, free of charge. Roesser grows a variety of other foods such as jalapenos, chili peppers and rhubarb. Roesser doesn’t like to be pent-up in his house for too long if he can help it. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News