Nursing homes report new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY – The weekly update on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes was released by the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday evening. It shows a few more cases in local facilities.

Ohio Living Dorothy Love reported two new COVID-19 cases during the week, bringing their total of residents testing positive to 15. The nursing home also had four staff members testing positive, bringing that total to eight employees.

In Auglaize County, 27 new resident cases, along with 20 new staff cases were reported at Otterbein-St. Marys. The assisted living facility has a cumulative of 35 resident cases and 27 staff cases.

The first case of the coronavirus was reported at Vancrest in St. Marys.

One new case was reported at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center nursing home, bringing their cumulative total to two cases. None of the other nursing homes or assisted living facilities in Darke County reported a new case during the week.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. This brings the county’s total to 417.

The new Shelby County cases include one boy in the 10-19 age group; three women and one man in their 20s; one woman in her 30s; four women and one man in their 40s; one man in his 60s; and one woman in her 70s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 222 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 46 cases, Botkins (45306) 18 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 33 cases, Houston (45333) 17 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) eight cases, Minster (45865) 17 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 10 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) two cases and Russia (45363) 22 cases.

As of Tuesday, 291 Shelby County residents have recovered, 122 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, three Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department reports total cases on the county are 488 with 433 confirmed and 55 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40.

A total of 295 women have tested positive while 193 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 324. There are 156 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: the 476th case is a 78-year-old man, the 477th case is a probable 46-year-old man, the 478th case is a probable 10-year-old boy, the 479th case is a probable 5-year-old girl, the 480th case is a 61-year-old woman, the 481st case is a 63-year-old woman, 482nd case is a 55-year-old woman, the 483rd case is a 72-year-old man, the 484th case is a 35-year-old man, the 485th case is a probable 12-year-old girl, the 486th case is a probable 38-year-old woman, the 487th case is a 57-year-old woman, and the 488th case is a 69-year-old woman. All cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 10 people in the 0-10 age range, 48 in the 10-20 age range, 66 in the 20-30 age range, 67 in the 30-40 age range, 63 in the 40-50 age range, 84 in the 50-60 age range, 60 in the 60-70 age range, 36 in the 70-80 age range, 37 in the 80-90 age range, 16 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 211 cases in St. Marys, 119 cases in Wapakoneta, 55 cases in Minster, 52 cases in New Bremen, 25 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, four cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

According to the Auglaize County Health Department’s press release, “Precautions must be taken by the public whenever leaving the home as COVID-19 cases are rising in Auglaize County. It is vital that we all continue social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus; when in public areas wear a mask as an added layer of prevention; and stay home if you are not feeling well or have had known exposure to COVID-19.”

Miami County Public Health has 1,099 positive cases with 11 new cases reported. Miami County has had 117 total hospitalizations with one new hospitalization, and 43 deaths. There are 899 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 646 positive cases with 67 hospitalizations. There have been 36 deaths, and 523 people have recovered. There are 81 active cases with 13 new cases reported Wednesday.

Logan County has had 246 total cases of COVID-19. There are have been 19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 198 recovered cases and 48 active cases. Two people have died in the county.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 127,112 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 13,883 have been hospitalized with 3,003 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,226 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 106,095 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.

The state has also released the rankings of the 88 counties by highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases. The top 10 counties with the highest occurrences are Putnam, Darke, Jackson, Meigs, Mercer, Henry, Shelby, Butler, Montgomery and Auglaize.