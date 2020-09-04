125 Years

Sept. 4, 1895

Policeman O’Leary this morning arrested a man supposed to be one of the leaders in the riot at Wapakoneta last week. The name of the rioter wanted by the police is Davis, but the man arrested gives a different name. He will be held for the Wapakoneta policy to identify.

———

From present indications the Shelby county fair this year will be the largest fair ever held in the county. The new rules adopted seem to give very general satisfaction and almost everybody is coming to the fair.

———

Health Officer LeFevre has reported deaths caused by the following in these numbers for the month of August: consumption 2, Bright’s disease 1, disease of heart 1, inflammation of bowels 1, spinal anemia 1, peritonitis 1, typhoid fever 1, typhoid pneumonia 1.

100 Years

Sept. 4, 1920

Wanted – All the women voters of Sidney and Shelby county at the Assembly room of the court house next Tuesday evening. Discussion – the League of Nations. A splendid opportunity to become better informed on this important subject.

75 Years

Sept. 4, 1945

Considerable smoke caused a lot of excitement late Tuesday afternoon when it was discovered rolling from the entrance to the six-story Oldham building. Damage was not serious.

———

Governor Lausche today expressed opposition to any increase in the number of liquor permits for sale by the glass and for night clubs. The number of existing liquor, wine and beer permits was “frozen” by an order of the liquor board two years ago and the board now is considering whether to relax the “freeze.”

———

The commander of the first battalion of American soldiers to land in Japan predicted today that an allied army of occupation will be kept in the Nipponese islands for 20 years. The 23-year-old major told a news conference that the 20-year occupation would be required to educate Japan’s children against attempting another world conflict.

50 Years

Sept. 4, 1970

Chicken bar-b-que will be available at the Shelby County fairgrounds after 11 a.m. on Labor Day, according to Herbert Schlater, committee chairman and chief cook.

“Community service projects throughout the year are financed by our chicken bar-b-que and travelog program,” Kiwanis club president James Brentlinger said. Brentlinger notes that the Labor Day chicken bar-b-que is a tradition spanning 17 years and always has been well-supported by the community.

25 Years

Sept. 4, 1995

PIQUA – Beautiful weather brought out a crown of over 100,000 for the 13th annual Piqua Heritage Festival held at the Piqua Historical Area State Memorial (Johnston Farm) this Labor Day weekend and included many pioneer-style activities

“This was one of the biggest years we’ve ever had,” commented Jan Koon, who is a board member on the committee for the festival. Chairman for this year’s event was Mike Havenar.

The festival, held on the 100-acre site of the home of John Johnston, former Indian agent, included many interesting activities and entertainment for all ages. Pre-1840s enactments with approximately 350 camps took place and the melodrama was very popular again this year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

