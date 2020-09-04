County to sell former animal shelter

SIDNEY – Sealed bids will be accepted for the former Shelby County animal shelter at 1100 Clem Road in Sidney, the Shelby County commissioners announced.

“The property is sitting there empty,” Commissioner Julie Ehemann said. “We don’t have any good use for it at this time, and we feel it’s best to get it off our inventory.”

Bids for the property, which appraised at $95,000, are due by 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the office of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, 129 E. Court St., Sidney. The property is being sold as is, and the commissioners reserve the right to reject any bids.

Interested buyers may inspect the building by calling the commissioners at 937-498-7226.

“It’s structurally a good building,” Commissioner Tony Bornhorst said. “If somebody else can put it to more constructive use than the county that would be great.”

The Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center opened in November 2019, making the former animal shelter on Clem Road obsolete.

“With the new animal shelter now open and up and running, we really have no use for it,” Commissioner Bob Guillozet said of the former shelter.

Guillozet said two people have expressed interest in purchasing the property.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.