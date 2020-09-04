Wilson Health expands COVID-19 drive-thru testing

SIDNEY — Wilson Health is expanding its coronavirus (COVID-19) testing with the opening of a drive-thru testing site located on its main campus at 915 W. Michigan St. in Sidney. The site will be up and running starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Wilson Health currently offers drive-up COVID-19 testing at their Urgent Care clinic in Sidney (Medical Building A) on its main campus. Beginning Sept. 8, the hospital system will transition to its new expanded testing site located behind the Professional Building on the South side of campus. Directional signage will be displayed directing patients to the private drive-thru testing tent.

The drive-thru testing tent will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note the drive-thru tent will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, due to the holiday observance.

A physician’s order is required to be eligible for testing. Symptoms may include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell.

Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site. Once at the site, patients can call 937-494-5257 in order to alert the medical testing staff of their arrival. Testing is done without patients leaving their vehicles. Testing results are available within three to five days.

For more information, visit wilsonhealth.org.