YMCA classes underway once more

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is moving into September with the start of regular class schedules, such as acquatics classes, gymnastics, tumbling, acrobatic, cheer classes, and various youth classes.

There are also virtual group exercise classes exclusively for members, available through the SSCY Members Only Group X Classes Facebook Group. When asked to join, members must enter their barcode, name as it appears on their YMCA membership, and the email associated with the YMCA membership. Join requests will automatically be declined if these items are not submitted. A YMCA staff member will verify membership before approving; please allow 24 to 72 hours for this to take effect.

There will be three in-person events held in September and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will continue to follow local health department and state-level guidance with regard to community events.

• Y-FEST will be both in-person and virtual this year. In-person events will be limited in order to remain socially responsible. Information on virtual Y-FEST events will begin being posted to the Sidney-Shelby Count YMCA Facebook page beginning Monday, Sept. 14. There will be a variety of challenges with opportunities to win prizes such as Kings Island tickets, Great Wolf Lodge tickets, and more.

• Registration for the Corporate and Community Wellness Challenge events such as the Kids & Family 1-mile Fun Run, 5k Run (in-person and virtual options available), and cornhole tournament can be completed on the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA website or at the Welcome Center.

During the month of September, non-members get a new way to “Try the Y” with our Group Exercise Class Punch Card. For $30, this card allows the user to attend any 10 group exercise classes, except for Delay the Disease. Card is valid for 3 months from the time of purchase and is valid only for group exercise classes (does not include full facility access). Stop by the Y to learn more or purchase a card!

For youth in the community, several events and activities will be offered during the fall season.

Basketball League will be held on Saturday mornings and early afternoons for seven weeks beginning Nov. 7 and running through Dec. 19 with sessions for children ages 3 to 4, ages 4 to 6, and ages 7 to 10. Cost is $35 for youth members and $60 for potential members. Registration deadline is Oct. 17.

Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

Kids Night Out will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 for kids ages 5 to 11. Participants can play games, jump on the trampoline, swing on the bars, play dodgeball, and more!

A Back Handspring Clinic will be held on Sept. 12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for children ages 5 and older. All levels are welcome and anyone participating must be able to do a round-off and back walk over. Cost is $25 for members and $50 for non-members.

Sept. 25: Family Ninja Night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. and is open to anyone ages 5 and up. YMCA staff will guide participants as they train like a ninja warrior. There will be a friendly competition at the end of the night. Cost is $12 for an individual child or $20 for a family.

Kinetics classes are available and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

Aquatics classes are available and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

Swim Team “Try It” Week will be held Oct. 5 through 8. Sessions held Monday through Thursday will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with sessions split as follows: Children 10 and under, 6:30 to 7 p.m.; Children 11 to 14, 7:15 to 7:45 p.m.; and Children 15 and older, 8 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Karen miller at 937-492-9134 or email KMillerSwim@gmail.com.

Watch the YMCA’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sidneyymca, for updates.