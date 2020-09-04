Painting the theater red

Daron Berry Sr., of Dayton, sprays a layer of red paint on the inside of the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 3. Berry’s son, Daron Berry Jr., is helping him with the large paint job. Berry Sr. works for Midwest Painting out of Dayton. The stage, floor and seats have all been covered with plastic to protect them from the paint. The red paint is just a small part of the massive ongoing Historic Sidney Theatre renovation.

Daron Berry Sr., of Dayton, sprays a layer of red paint on the inside of the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 3. Berry’s son, Daron Berry Jr., is helping him with the large paint job. Berry Sr. works for Midwest Painting out of Dayton. The stage, floor and seats have all been covered with plastic to protect them from the paint. The red paint is just a small part of the massive ongoing Historic Sidney Theatre renovation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN090520TheatrePaint.jpg Daron Berry Sr., of Dayton, sprays a layer of red paint on the inside of the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 3. Berry’s son, Daron Berry Jr., is helping him with the large paint job. Berry Sr. works for Midwest Painting out of Dayton. The stage, floor and seats have all been covered with plastic to protect them from the paint. The red paint is just a small part of the massive ongoing Historic Sidney Theatre renovation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News