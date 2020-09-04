On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a discussion on the city’s 2021-2025 five-year plan.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Items on the agenda include adopting board policies, approving the bus routes, amend the school calendar, employment of personnel, awarding service contracts and approving playing for the refinishing of the high school gym. An executive session will also be held.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Sept. 9, t 7 p.m. in the high school media center.

Items on the agenda include committee reports, unfinished business and new business such as approving appropriations, hiring substitute teachers, hiring student athletic workers, accepting resignations, hiring personnel approve Neola update to board police and administrative guideline.