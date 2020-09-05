Gas fed fire damages house

A natural gas fueled fire burned through a home shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 at 101 Brookside Dr. on the west side of Anna. Battling the blaze were firefighters from Anna, Botkins, Van Buren TWP., New Bremen, and Jackson Center. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

A natural gas pipe turned into a blowtorch.