Local man killed in rollover ATV crash

FORT LORAMIE – A local man died in a rollover ATV crash Saturday evening east of Fort Loramie. It happened just before 9 pm in a field access lane north of a residence at 6635 Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Peyton Drees, of West Mason Road near Sidney, was operating an ATV when he lost control, causing him to be ejected from the ATV as it rolled over. Another man riding an ATV in the area turned around and went back to the accident scene and located Drees. He put Drees on his ATV and transported him to the residence for help.

EMS personnel from Fort Loramie and CareFlight attempted lifesaving efforts on Dreese; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Drees was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Fort Loramie EMS respond to an ATV crash on the 6600 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN090820FatalCrash.jpg Fort Loramie EMS respond to an ATV crash on the 6600 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News