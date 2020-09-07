Kiwanis serves the chicken

Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, left to right, hands some chicken bar-b-que meals to Jane Seving, of Sidney, as Seving’s dog Charlie rides in the back seat. Coffield was helping with the Kiwanis Club of Sidney Annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Monday, Sept. 7.

Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, left to right, hands some chicken bar-b-que meals to Jane Seving, of Sidney, as Seving’s dog Charlie rides in the back seat. Coffield was helping with the Kiwanis Club of Sidney Annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Monday, Sept. 7. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN090820Kiwanis.jpg Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, left to right, hands some chicken bar-b-que meals to Jane Seving, of Sidney, as Seving’s dog Charlie rides in the back seat. Coffield was helping with the Kiwanis Club of Sidney Annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Monday, Sept. 7. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News