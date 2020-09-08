125 Years

Sept. 8, 1895

A passenger on the C.H. and D. railroad was forcibly ejected when the train arrived here last night for refusing to pay his fare. Conductor Ritter had charge of the train and put the man off without much trouble.

———

An attempted jail delivery of several of the prisoners in the Shelby county jail was frustrated by Sheriff Ailes this morning. It was discovered that the prisoners had started to saw out one corner of the stone floor in the rear part of the jail near the bathtub. The Sheriff and policeman O’Leary made a thorough search in the jail for the instrument used in sawing the stone, but found nothing.

100 Years

Sept. 8, 1920

At the club house on the Wagner farm southeast of the city last evening, a charming dinner party was given by the members of the class graduating from Holy Angels High School in June as a return compliment to this year’s senior class at the school.

———

The assembly room of the court house was filled with ladies with a small sprinkling of men last evening to hear the League of Nation explained and discussed by Attorney D.F. Mills, and Attorney S.I. Wicoff. Judge H.H. Needles presided at the meeting.

———

An accident that almost resulted fatally for Michael Monger, son of Frank Monger of Botkins, occurred Sunday morning at Wapakoneta, when Monger’s auto was struck by a southbound Western Ohio car and practically demolished.

75 Years

Sept. 8, 1945

The Sidney Youth Canteen council today issued cordial invitations to the public – all interested adults, young people, parents and friends – to attend the grand-opening of the newly-decorated canteen this evening.

———

“For the first time in four years school will open with a peace time program. The American way of life has prevailed and all our attention may now be centered on the program of education,” it was stated today by Superintendent C.C. Crawford of the Sidney public schools.

———

Projects for the production of bourbon whiskey in September and October were darker than ever today but there may be some available for civilians over the Christmas holidays.

50 Years

Sept. 8, 1970

BOTKINS – Two Botkins teenagers won champion awards in the horse show at the Ohio State Fair Sunday afternoon. They are Debra Wilt, 16, and Bill Wilt, 19, children of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wilt.

Debra won the quarter horse youth activities pleasure award and Bill won the champion Palomino pleasure horse class and reserve champion for a Palomino gelding.

———

Plans for a new Shelby County dog pound hit a delay this morning when bids for the project exceeded the county commission’s estimate by at least $12,000. Commission Chairman John Gepfrey said plans will be studied and revised. A second bidding date will be scheduled before the end of the year, Gepfrey said.

The new pound would replace the existing, inadequate facility on Rangeline road in the western part of the county.

25 Years

Sept. 8, 1995

BALTIMORE (AP) – Lou Gehrig’s seemingly unbreakable record didn’t even make it out of the century. Cal Ripken is now baseball’s Iron Man, and once again the men who play the game say the feat will never be equaled.

Ripken played in his 2,131st consecutive game.

———

Ellen Joslin of Sidney was installed as president of Shelby County Farm Bureau Inc. during its annual meeting Thursday night.

Joslin, 2388 W. Millcreek Road, replaces Wilma Baumer of Anna as president. Baumer held the post for two years.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org