Police log

SUNDAY

-6:04 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a criminal trespass in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

-5:14 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Martin Dicola Lightowler, 19, of Troy, was arrested in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue on a warrant out of Miami County.

-2:59 p.m.: theft. A lawn mower was reported stolen in the 600 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-12:47 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a criminal trespass in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police investigated an aggravated menacing and criminal damaging report in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-7:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police investigated a disorderly conduct report in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-7:39 p.m.: assault. Police investigated a reported assault in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-6:36 p.m.: assault. Police investigated a reported assault and menacing in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:34 p.m.: warrant. Laura M. Velazco, 35, of Sidney, was arrested at Wapakoneta Avenue and West Pinehurst Street on a warrant out of Miami County.

-5:02 p.m.: menacing. Police investigated a menacing report related to a traffic accident in the 600 block of Taft Street.

-9:35 a.m.: domestic violence. Ethan Joseph Johnson, 21, of Minster, was arrested on domestic violence charges at Park Street and North Wagner Avenue.

-7:25 a.m.: unnecessary noise. Police investigated the report of children being loud in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-12:00 a.m.: arrest. Donald Byrd Strunk, 39, was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI at North Vandemark Road and West Russell Road.

FRIDAY

-11:56 p.m.: warrant. Mitchell Lee Rhoades, 33, of Worthington, was arrested at Fair Road and Campbell Road on a warrant out of Miami County.

-8:14 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police located meth during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:44 p.m.: theft. A bank card was reported stolen in the 900 block of Park Street.

-3:40 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police investigated a telephone harassment report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:28 p.m.: theft. A church pew bench, carpet cleaner, foot kite and computer chair were reported stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-11:50 a.m.: theft. A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Michigan Street.

-10:24 a.m.: theft. A wallet, ID card, Electronic Benefit Transfer card and tablets of hydroxyzine were reported stolen in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

-5:09 a.m.: theft. Change and CDs were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Taft Street.

THURSDAY

-8:23 p.m.: criminal damaging/endangering. Police investigated a damaged window in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-7:14 p.m.: assault. Police investigated a reported assault in the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-4:55 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police investigated a report of possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools and and failure to comply at South Vandemark Road and Schenk Road.

Crashes

Tomas E. Neal, 59, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving following a crash at 8:24 p.m. Monday.

Neal was traveling southbound when he struck a parked vehicle in the 2600 block of Spearhead Court.

• Police investigated at possible stolen vehicle and hit-skip accident at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

A unknown driver drove through two yards in the 400 block of Bel Air Drive before colliding with a concrete bench and statue.

• Barbra B. Ruhenkamp, 74, of Fort Loramie, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 2:24 p.m. Friday.

Ruhenkamp was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 near Folkerth Avenue when she struck a vehicle driven by Robin A. Buckmaster, 41, of Jackson Center, that was stopped for traffic.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:58 to 9:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-1:30 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to a crash.

MONDAY

-6:25 a.m. to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SUNDAY

-5:38 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-6:34 to 6:58 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

SATURDAY

-2:36 a.m. to 10:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-12:09 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-11:06 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:52 a.m. to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

