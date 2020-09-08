Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:04 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a railroad crossing on Pasco Montra Road on the report of damage to a vehicle that crossed the tracks.

-4:55 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Rangeline Road at Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was down across the road.

-4:31 a.m.: livestock on roadway. Deputies responded to the report of livestock on the roadway in the 7000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-3:06 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township on a report of a crash.

MONDAY

-9:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at a residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-6:53 p.m.: drugs. Deputies investigated a report of drugs in the 14600 block of Circle Drive in Franklin Township.

-4:50 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 2200 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-4:38 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle damaging the yard of a residence in the 11400 block of Wenger Road in Franklin Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:05 a.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a vehicle damaging the front yard of a residence in the 11000 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-8:35 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a domestic violence report in the 10000 block of Friemering Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:13 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney EMS, Port Jefferson Fire Department, Maplewood Fire Department and Sidney Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 8000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-10:57 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney medics responded to the 10700 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-10:51 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Houston Rescue responded to the 4900 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-9:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9500 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-1:26 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Russia Local School on School Street.

MONDAY

-10:38 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to a report of a pole on fire at Hardin Wapakoneta Road and Smalley Road in Washington Township.

-10:23 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to an accident with injuries at mile marker 104 on southbound Interstate 75.

-7:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

