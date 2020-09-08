GAC’s Bad Art By Good People features Amos Memorial Library

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council has 16 candidates for their 2020 Bad Art by Good People Art Election. This year Gateway has filled the candidate slate with supporters of Amos Memorial Library.

“Gateway Arts Council has been looking forward to being able to continue our mission to bring the arts to our region. The current COVID -19 situation has caused devastation to the arts and entertainment industry’s ability to bring art to our community, so we are excited that we will be hosting our Bad Art by Good People Event,” said Gateway Arts Council’s Executive Director Ellen Keyes. “Not only will it help bring needed funds to Gateway Arts Council and The Amos Memorial Library, but we also anticipate it will bring a needed respite to our community in these challenging times.”

Gateway will be partnering with the Amos Memorial Library for the 2020 Bad Art by Good People Election. It is a superb organization that is at the “Heart of the Community” enriching lives by providing library services to all of Shelby County with six locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Sidney and Russia.“The world suddenly changed this year. The library is racing to adapt our technology for current demand and to invest in the capability to be flexible for future disruptions,” said

Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries executive director. “Funds generated from our partnership with the Gateway Arts Council will be applied to these goals with excess funds deposited in the Foundation.”

Once Gateway Arts Council reaches its funding goal of $10,000, 50% of all proceeds above that amount will go to Amos Memorial Library.

“This event is such a great opportunity for the Gateway to use our fundraising arm to not only meet our own mission but to further the mission of local nonprofits”, said Chris Gibbs, Gateway Arts Council, president. “Those of us who are working to make this event happen see it as a way to call attention to the invaluable work Amos Memorial Library is doing for our community while at the same time showcasing the Gateway Arts Council’s contribution to the arts.”

Sixteen local personalities will be given a blank 16-inch by 20-inch canvas and partnered up with a professional artist to create a piece of art. These artists will not only be creating a piece of art, they will be fighting for community votes. Once all the artwork is completed, the election process will begin.

This year’s Bad Art candidates are Michele Lott, Tracy Kies, Missy Bennett, Tilda Philpot, Marcia Osborne, Renee Arnold, Karla Doseck, Jon Watkins, Debbie Phelps, Anita Doll, Kurt Barhorst, Julia Moore, Brian Strunk, Wes Goubeaux, Elaine Cantrell and Zach Walton.

The Bad Art by Good People election will be like nothing the community expects from regular elections. There may be scandals, information may be leaked and other election no- no’s. Every member of the community is encouraged to vote and vote as many times as they like. Voting will cost $1.00 per vote and anyone can vote. There are no restrictions on age, geography, or number of times a person can vote.

Proceeds from the election will help The Gateway Arts Council provide quality artistic experiences and entertainment to Sidney and the Shelby County community. Fifty percent of proceeds beyond Gateway’s fundraising goal will go directly to The Amos Memorial Library.

The official Election for the Arts starts Sept 1, 2020 and run through Oct. 1, 2020. Voting early and often is encouraged. Voting can also be done by mail to The Gateway Arts Council and online, starting Sept. 1, 2020, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/badart/

No election would be complete without an Inaugural Ball and the Bad Art by Good People Art Election is no exception. Gateway Arts Council will host a socially distanced Bad Art by Good People Inaugural Ball on Oct. 1, 2020, at The Palazzo in Botkins. This ball will feature a dinner and the “Bad Art” will be auctioned off. Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at Gateway Arts Council during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.