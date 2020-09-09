Holdfast to participate in Alpaca Farm Days

MEDWAY — The 14th annual National Alpaca Farm Days will be celebrated across North America on Sept. 26 and 27.

Participating alpaca farms will welcome the public, while following state and local safety regulations, to meet their alpacas. Attendees will learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce, and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious individuals.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Holdfast Alpaca Farms will welcome guests to join them for many activities, including hayrides, face painting, vendors, a food truck, and more. Holdfast Alpaca Farms is the recipient of multiple national awards for quality alpaca fleece, and their herd of more than 50 alpacas will be available for guests to experience. Admission is free, and alpaca fleece and yarn will be available for purchase.

Holdfast Alpaca Farms is located at 12026 Lower Valley Pike, Medway.

To find out more about National Alpaca Farm Days, visit www.AlpacaFarmDays.com. To learn more about Holdfast Alpaca Farms, visit www.facebook.com/hiltyfarms, or call 937-878-1111