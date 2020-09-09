Maplewood man nets 7 years for sexual misconduct

SIDNEY — A Maplewood man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in sexual misconduct with an underage girl. Also, a Sidney was sent to prison for his involvement in a shaken baby incident.

The cases were among those heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Frank V. Huish, 45, Maplewood, was sentenced to seven years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a count of unlawful; conduct with a minor, a second-degree felony. The court also designated Huish a Tier III sex offender based on a previous conviction in Logan County.

According to online court records, on March 13, Huish engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl who was intoxicated.

Caleb T. Strunk, 22, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months with the ODRC on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. On April 8, he shook a six-month-old child causing brain bleed, according to authorities.

Matthew D. Knick, 36, of Sidney was sentenced to three years in prison on a count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, in connection with a fire at Village West Apartments during the early morning hours of April 25.

Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 500 N. Vandemark Road, Building 7, on the report of a structure fire at 3:23 a.m. for a single-story, multi-family residential structure, with smoke showing from the eaves of the structure. Knick was a resident of the building.

All occupants of the building’s four apartments were out of the structure upon arrival. No injuries were reported from the incident. Residents of three of the apartments in the building were able to return to their homes.

Knick was also designated an arson offender and was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

A Celina man will spend the next 17 months with the ODRC on charges of attempted illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of a detention facility, a fourth-degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Brian K. Powell, 59, was sentence to 17 months in prison on the conveyance charge and 11 months for the drug possession offense. They will be served concurrently, or at the same time, and concurrently with a prison sentence imposed out of Mercer County.

According to online court records, Powell attempted to carry in marijuana to the Shelby County Jail when arrested. He was discovered with Methamphetamine during a traffic stop on May 28.

A pair of Miami County women each received five years of probation for their role in property loss at Goodbaby/Evenflo of Sidney, according to court records. They were involved in a loss of goods exceeding $7,500 from Sept. 15-23, 2019.

Kimberly A. Koehler, 51, Tipp City, was found guilty of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Michelle V. Detrick, 47, pleaded guilty to attempted receiving stolen property, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Gage D. Daugherty, 23, was sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm inside a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Following the jail term, Daugherty will be placed on a five years of probation when he must also obtain drug and alcohol counseling and maintain employment.

Amanda M. Weiler, 22, Sidney, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was also fined $150, ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling and maintain employment.

Azel L. Zimmer, 35, at large, was ordered to the county jail until enrolled in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center program on a probation violation charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She must also successfully complete the Recovery Home program.

Justice William Ellis, 23, Sidney, was sentenced in two cases.

He was ordered to jail until enrolled in the WORTH program. When successfully completed, he is to be placed on five years of probation on a charge of attempted burglary, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 1, he entered a home at 3535 River Road.

On Jan. 1, he was arrested with Methamphetamine leading to a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on five years of probation.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

