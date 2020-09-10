125 Years

Sept. 10, 1895

Logan Marshall went to the well at the rear of Abe Henzstam’s clothing store this afternoon to get a drink. When he was through pumping he was so tired he could not drink. The pump takes considerable pumping to make the water come.

———

Andrew Marshall, who lives on south Miami avenue, announced he wouldn’t care so much if the boys would only steal his apples, but when it comes to breaking the pickets off the fence and also stealing the apples he thinks it is about time to stop and he wants the boys to know it.

100 Years

Sept. 10, 1920

From East Sidney comes the complaint that a number of the grape arbors are being raided by grape thieves. The people are quite certain in their suspicions as to whom the guilty parties are and if any more are raided, arrests will follow.

———

Miss Grace Woodruff returns to Cincinnati Tuesday to take up her duties as accompanist at the Conservatory of Music. She will also continue her pianoforte work under Marcian Thalberg.

———

The Shelby county fair as the appearance of the tented city and the exhibits and attractions are pouring in from all directions. In the line of shows you do not want to overlook the Crystal Art Palace where Professor Meyers, the expert glass blower, will give demonstrations daily and every person entering the place will receive a present of glass.

75 Years

Sept. 10, 1945

Recommendations for the guidance of the Sidney board of education planning the Sidney school program were submitted to the board at its last regular meeting by all of the members of the Sidney Parents Association and included eight major items of discussion. Included were better traffic and safety supervision, better lighting, cleaner buildings, hot water for the locker rooms, and an organization of parents and teachers.

———

Rumors that tire rationing will end on September 15 or October 1 were punctured today by OPA district tire rationing officer Robert Lang. “This is definitely not so,” Lang said.

———

Brigadier General R.F. Farrel declared today that there are no lingering radioactive effects from the atomic bomb which wrecked Hiroshima. “The city is perfectly safe to live in,” Farrel said.

50 Years

Sept. 10, 1970

Mike Williams, 13, R.R. 5, Sidney, won an outstanding-of-the-day award last week at the Ohio State Fair for a 50-watt amateur radio transmitter he built. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Williams.

———

Evening Grandmothers Club met with Mrs. Herbert O. Fogt on Tuesday evening. An election of officers was held with Mrs. Rose Beer named president.

Other officers are Mrs. Orville Eisenhut, vice president; Mrs. Russell Shawkey, secretary; Mrs. Edward Barker, treasurer; and Mrs. R.L. Piehl, chaplain.

———

An actor too – Johnny Bench, superstar catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, wears a different uniform in his role as a military officer stationed in Latin America as he makes his acting debut in one of the “Mission: Impossible” programs. The series stars Peter Graves. The show begins a new season Sept. 19.

25 Years

Sept. 10, 1995

MEEKER, Colo. (AP) – Nobody check for pedigree, a shiny coat or the color of eyes at the Super Bowl of sheep dog trials, a competition won by a dog owned by Bruce Fogt of Sidney.

Molly, a dog owned by Bruce Fogt, 14933 Kirkwood Road, won this year’s Meeker Sheep Dog Classic. Molly is a living example of just how tough the event can be. She was knocked out of last year’s trials when a sheep ran over her and dislocated her shoulder.

———

MINSTER – Fred Sommer, Sr. Has been named the grand marshal of the upcoming Minster Oktoberfest parade.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

