Riverside selects homecoming king, queen

DEGRAFF — Riverside High School has announced the 2020 homecoming court.

This year’s queen is Sierra Snow, daughter of Lisa and Joel Snow, of DeGraff. This year’s king is Kale Long, son of Terrie and Shawn Long, of Quincy. The king and queen will be crowned prior to Riverside’s football game on Friday, Sept. 11.

The homecoming court includes senior attendants Andrea Burden, daughter of Sara Burden, of Quincy, and Kyle Robinson, son of Jessica and Brandon Pope, of DeGraff and Amber and Brooks Robinson, of Piqua; junior attendants Jenna Woods, daughter of Candice and Tim Woods, of DeGraff, and Landon Stewart, son of Alicia Temple and Dave Stewart, of DeGraff; sophomore attendants Rachel Knight, daughter of Jan and Kevin Knight, of DeGraff and Simon Godwin, son of Kendra and Kevin Engle and Corey and Mandy Godwin, of DeGraff; and freshman attendant Kaitlyn Schlumbohm, daughter of Brooke and Chris Schlumbohm, and Nate Copas, son of Kristen and Jack Switzer of Indian Lake and Doug Copas of DeGraff.

Riverside students will enjoy the homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.