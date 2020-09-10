Botkins Board of Education hires musical assistant director

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education hired a new musical assistant director during its Sept. 9 meeting.

The board accepted the resignation of Margie Haehn, the former musical assistant director, effective immediately. It then approved Patty Mack as the new musical assistant director for the 2020-21 school year.

The board of education also hired Megan Brunswick, Jenna Collins and Kendra Berryman as substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $90 per day.

The board hired Garrett Greve, Jayden Priddy, Jacob Pleiman, Brandt Boerger, Dylan Topp, Brady Steinke, Paige Doseck, Madison Wendel, Parker Geis, Emma Koenig, Makenna Maurer, Malanie Maurer and Lauren Manger as student athletic workers at minimum wage.

The board approved a then and now purchase order with Walsworth Publishing Co. for the 2021 yearbook in the amount of $3,803.62.

It approved the use of the Classroom Facility Maintenance Fund to pay for the repair of the elevator.

The board adopted appropriations for the fiscal year 2021. Also, it approved an amendment to the certificate of estimated resources and fund establishment of fund 510 (CRF-Rural and Small Town Grant and Broadband Grant).

The board also adopted the changes to the board policy and administrative guideline as presented.