Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:19 p.m.: warrant. Robert Clarence Williams III, 37, of Sidney, was served a summons for a warrant.

-12:14 p.m.: theft. The theft of five master keys was reported stolen in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-9:03 a.m.: warrant. Angela K. Fisher, 43, of Sidney, was served a summons for a warrant.

FRIDAY

-3:40 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police investigated a telephone harassment report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:28 p.m.: theft. A church pew bench, carpet cleaner, foot kite and computer chair were reported stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-11:50 a.m.: theft. A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Michigan Street.

-10:24 a.m.: theft. A wallet, ID card, Electronic Benefit Transfer card and tablets of hydroxyzine were reported stolen in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

-5:09 a.m.: theft. Change and CDs were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Taft Street.

THURSDAY

-8:23 p.m.: criminal damaging/endangering. Police investigated a damaged window in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-7:14 p.m.: assault. Police investigated a reported assault in the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-4:55 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police investigated a report of possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools and and failure to comply at South Vandemark Road and Schenk Road.

Crashes

Carol A. Schmidt, 73, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m.

Schmidt was traveling eastbound on Russell Road in the left lane when she attempted to turn onto Fourth Avenue from the left lane and caused a collision with the eastbound vehicle on the right lane on Russell Road that was driven by Laura Bunner, 55, of Sidney.

• A 17-year-old male was charged with grand theft after police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South West Avenue on Monday at 1:20 a.m.

According to Sidney Police, a second call was reported of gunshots being heard in the area. Upon arriving in the area, officers located a Ford sedan with bullet holes in the rear end area. The vehicle had hit a telephone pole and got stuck on a retaining wall. No one was found with the vehicle. There were a number of people in the area and no injuries were reported by anyone.

Upon further investigation it was learned the car was reported stolen. A 17-year-old suspect was identified and charged for grand theft for the vehicle, said Sgt. Rob Jameson.

The shots fired portion of this incident remains under investigation, he said.

• Tomas E. Neal, 59, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving following a crash at 8:24 p.m. Monday.

Neal was traveling southbound when he struck a parked vehicle in the 2600 block of Spearhead Court.

• Police investigated at possible stolen vehicle and hit-skip accident at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

A unknown driver drove through two yards in the 400 block of Bel Air Drive before colliding with a concrete bench and statue.

• Barbra B. Ruhenkamp, 74, of Fort Loramie, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 2:24 p.m. Friday.

Ruhenkamp was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 near Folkerth Avenue when she struck a vehicle driven by Robin A. Buckmaster, 41, of Jackson Center, that was stopped for traffic.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-8:23 p.m.: river search. Crews, including boat crews, searched the river for a suspected person in the river. A shirt was found on the side of the river. The search was called off after it was no longer believed someone was in the river.

-11:45 p.m.: high angle rescue. Firefighters conducted a high angle rescue.

-2:58 a.m. to 3:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls; one call was for mutual aid.

-1:30 a.m. to 2:21 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to two crashes; one was for mutual aid.

MONDAY

-6:25 a.m. to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SUNDAY

-5:38 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-6:34 to 6:58 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

SATURDAY

-2:36 a.m. to 10:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-12:09 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-11:06 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:52 a.m. to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner and Sheryl Roadcap.

