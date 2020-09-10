Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report a truck crashed onto its side.

-7:56 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Anna Schools on McRill Way in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-3:54 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Park District on Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of the past theft gasoline cans.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:40 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:35 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report a car hit a pole.

-10:31 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-9:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-8:38 p.m.: mutual aid. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue maned Sidney Fire Station No. 1 while Sidney firefighters were on another call.

MONDAY

-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9200 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-11:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-8:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-5:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-11:25 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-4:42 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to 11743 Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of a miscellaneous fire.

-4:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Dormire Road in Perry Township.

-9:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of West Main Street.

-7:04 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive on the report of a rekindled fire.

-6:40 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-12:09 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire, Houston Fire and deputies responded to Russell Road at Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash.

FRIDAY

-11:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Wabash Street in McLean Township.

-10:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

-9:46 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the unit block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-4:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:12 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a fire on the side of the road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap

