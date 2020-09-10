Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-1:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report a truck crashed onto its side.
-7:56 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Anna Schools on McRill Way in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.
WEDNESDAY
-3:54 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Park District on Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of the past theft gasoline cans.
Village log
THURSDAY
-7:40 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-12:35 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report a car hit a pole.
-10:31 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.
-9:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.
TUESDAY
-8:38 p.m.: mutual aid. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue maned Sidney Fire Station No. 1 while Sidney firefighters were on another call.
MONDAY
-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9200 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.
-11:22 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.
-11:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.
SUNDAY
-8:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-5:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.
-3:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-11:25 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.
SATURDAY
-4:42 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to 11743 Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of a miscellaneous fire.
-4:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Dormire Road in Perry Township.
-9:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of West Main Street.
-7:04 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive on the report of a rekindled fire.
-6:40 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-12:09 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire, Houston Fire and deputies responded to Russell Road at Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash.
FRIDAY
-11:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Wabash Street in McLean Township.
-10:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.
-9:46 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the unit block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.
-4:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.
-3:12 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a fire on the side of the road.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap