Livestock results

Beef Cattle Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Junior Showmanship Champion: Maddox Abke, Perry Livestock
First Place: Maddox Abke, Perry Livestock
Second Place: Jake Kipp, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Elijah Schmitmeyer, Russia Livestock
Fourth Place: Faith York
Fifth Place: Haily Tuente, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA
Third Place: Grace Poeppelman, Russia Livestock
Fourth Place: Levi Delaet, Russia Livestock
Fifth Place: Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Showman of Showmen: Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock
First Place: Hayden Huelskamp
Second Place: Carson Regula
Fourth Place: Emma Delaet, Russia Livestock
Fifth Place: Bailey Pohlman, Russia Livestock
Dairy Cattle Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Showmanship, Best Holstein Junior: Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Showmanship, Junior: Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
First Place: Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Second Place: Dylan Symonds, Botkins Livestock
Third Place: Alaina Topp
Fourth Place: Aiden Topp, Botkins Livestock
Fifth Place: Ethan Symonds, Botkins Livestock
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
Showmanship, Best Holstein Intermediate: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Showmanship, Intermediate: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
First Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock
Second Place: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock
Third Place: Lance Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock
Fourth Place: Maximilian Schulze, Russia Livestock
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Showman of Showman: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Showmanship, Best Holstein Senior: Brady McCumons
Showmanship, Senior: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock
Third Place: Brady McCumons
Dairy, Angora and Pygmy Goat Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Junior Showmanship Champion: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Showman of Showmen: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Senior Showmanship Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Market and Breeding Goat Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Junior Showmanship Champion: Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Willow Canan, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
Fifth Place: Hunter Messer
Sixth Place: Noah Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Iris Canan, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Morgan Paulus, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
Fifth Place: Hailey Messer
Sixth Place: Elizabeth Low, Scissors to Sheep
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Senior Showmanship Champion: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock
Shoman of Showmen: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Jenna Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA
Fifth Place: Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep
Sixth Place: Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Poultry Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Junior Showmanship Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers
Third Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fourth Place: Liam Phillips, Successful
Fifth Place: River Pistone, Houston Livestock
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
Intermediate Showman Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Amy Briggs, Mccartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful
Third Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fourth Place: Emma Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fifth Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Senior Showmanship Champion: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock
Showman of Showmen: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock
First Place: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock
Second Place: Pippin Pistone, Houston Livestock
Rabbit Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Junior Showmanship Champion: Aubrey Swob, Anna Livestock
First Place: Aubrey Swob, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Zachary Schulze, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Third Place: Gavin Albers
Fifth Place: Dustin Vasko
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
Intermediate Showman Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Second Place: Evangeline Wethington
Third Place: Kelsi Hiler, Scissors to Sheep
Fourth Place: Luke Homan, Botkins Livestock
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Senior Showman Champion: Emily Stephenson, Progressive Livestock
Showman of Showmen: Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock
First Place: Emily Stephenson, Progressive Livestock; Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Karli Hiler, Scissors to Sheep
Sheep and Lamb Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Junior Showman Championship: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock
Second Place: Brent Thornhill, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Avery Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock
Showman of Showmen: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock
Second Place: Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock
Third Place: Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Fifth Place: Lindsey Thornhill, Anna Livestock
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Senior Showmanship Champion: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock
First Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock
Second Place: Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Katelyn Burden, Scissors to Sheep
Fourth Place: Samuel Ely, Scissors to Sheep
Fifth Place: Shauna Gates, Shelby County Livestock
Swine Showmanship
Junior, Ages 8 to 11
Junior Showmanship Champion: Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock
Junior Showmanship Winner: Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock
First Place: Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock
Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14
Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock
Intermediate Showmanship Winner: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock
First Place: Aven Simpfer, Anna Livestock
Senior, Ages 15 to 18
Senior Showmanship Champion: Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA
Senior Showmanship Winner: Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA
Showman of Showmen: John Smock, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA