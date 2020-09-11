Posted on by

Livestock results


Beef Cattle Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Junior Showmanship Champion: Maddox Abke, Perry Livestock

First Place: Maddox Abke, Perry Livestock

Second Place: Jake Kipp, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Elijah Schmitmeyer, Russia Livestock

Fourth Place: Faith York

Fifth Place: Haily Tuente, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

First Place: Holly Barga, Jackson Center FFA

Third Place: Grace Poeppelman, Russia Livestock

Fourth Place: Levi Delaet, Russia Livestock

Fifth Place: Shelden Pohlman, Russia Livestock

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Showman of Showmen: Riley Huelskamp, Anna Livestock

First Place: Hayden Huelskamp

Second Place: Carson Regula

Fourth Place: Emma Delaet, Russia Livestock

Fifth Place: Bailey Pohlman, Russia Livestock

Dairy Cattle Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Showmanship, Best Holstein Junior: Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Showmanship, Junior: Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

First Place: Ethan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Second Place: Dylan Symonds, Botkins Livestock

Third Place: Alaina Topp

Fourth Place: Aiden Topp, Botkins Livestock

Fifth Place: Ethan Symonds, Botkins Livestock

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

Showmanship, Best Holstein Intermediate: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Showmanship, Intermediate: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

First Place: Logan Hollenbacher, Perry Livestock

Second Place: Alex Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock

Third Place: Lance Poeppelman, Fort Loramie Livestock

Fourth Place: Maximilian Schulze, Russia Livestock

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Showman of Showman: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Showmanship, Best Holstein Senior: Brady McCumons

Showmanship, Senior: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Lane Greiwe, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Jade Laux, Fort Loramie Livestock

Third Place: Brady McCumons

Dairy, Angora and Pygmy Goat Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Junior Showmanship Champion: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Showman of Showmen: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Senior Showmanship Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Market and Breeding Goat Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Junior Showmanship Champion: Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Willow Canan, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

Fifth Place: Hunter Messer

Sixth Place: Noah Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Iris Canan, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Morgan Paulus, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Fifth Place: Hailey Messer

Sixth Place: Elizabeth Low, Scissors to Sheep

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Senior Showmanship Champion: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock

Shoman of Showmen: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Jenna Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA

Fifth Place: Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep

Sixth Place: Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Poultry Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Junior Showmanship Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers

Third Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fourth Place: Liam Phillips, Successful

Fifth Place: River Pistone, Houston Livestock

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

Intermediate Showman Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Amy Briggs, Mccartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful

Third Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fourth Place: Emma Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fifth Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Senior Showmanship Champion: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock

Showman of Showmen: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock

First Place: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock

Second Place: Pippin Pistone, Houston Livestock

Rabbit Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Junior Showmanship Champion: Aubrey Swob, Anna Livestock

First Place: Aubrey Swob, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Zachary Schulze, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Third Place: Gavin Albers

Fifth Place: Dustin Vasko

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

Intermediate Showman Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Second Place: Evangeline Wethington

Third Place: Kelsi Hiler, Scissors to Sheep

Fourth Place: Luke Homan, Botkins Livestock

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Senior Showman Champion: Emily Stephenson, Progressive Livestock

Showman of Showmen: Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock

First Place: Emily Stephenson, Progressive Livestock; Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Karli Hiler, Scissors to Sheep

Sheep and Lamb Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Junior Showman Championship: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock

Second Place: Brent Thornhill, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Avery Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock

Showman of Showmen: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock

Second Place: Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock

Third Place: Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Fifth Place: Lindsey Thornhill, Anna Livestock

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Senior Showmanship Champion: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock

First Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock

Second Place: Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Katelyn Burden, Scissors to Sheep

Fourth Place: Samuel Ely, Scissors to Sheep

Fifth Place: Shauna Gates, Shelby County Livestock

Swine Showmanship

Junior, Ages 8 to 11

Junior Showmanship Champion: Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock

Junior Showmanship Winner: Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock

First Place: Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock

Intermediate, Ages 12 to 14

Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock

Intermediate Showmanship Winner: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock

First Place: Aven Simpfer, Anna Livestock

Senior, Ages 15 to 18

Senior Showmanship Champion: Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA

Senior Showmanship Winner: Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA

Showman of Showmen: John Smock, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA