On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The board will discuss the following topics:

• Summer food program final report;

• Binkley pavilion proposal;

• The annual photo contest.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room.

The meeting will begin with an executive session to discuss pending legal matters. After exiting the executive session, the board will hear reports from the elementary school, middle school and high school administrators the superintendent’s report; and approve employment contracts, policy updates and to change the November meeting to Nov. 9.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center, 310 Davis St. in Jackson Center. Council will be practicing social distancing and request that everyone wear a mask if you are going to attend the meeting. If you do not have a mask, council can provide one to you. council will also have hand sanitizer on hand for use as well.

The meeting will begin with the swearing in of Nicholas Honeycutt as a member of the Jackson Center Police Department. Other items on the agenda include a a resolution to accept the amounts set by the Budget Commission; an ordinance establishing job classifications and rates for all village employees; and an ordinance to enter into a community reinvestment area agreement with Todd and Emily Ratermann.

Reports will be given by committee chairmen, the police department, fire department, zoning/economic development chairman and village administrator.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6:45 p.m. In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office.

Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to 937-265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by Board staff or at the subsequent board meeting.

The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.