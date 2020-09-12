125 Years

Sept. 12, 1895

Elmer Killian, who is employed on the bridge gang on the C.H. & D. railroad met with serious accident yesterday. As he pulled on a pick driven into a tie, it came loose and losing his balance he fell backwards in the creek below, a distance of 25 feet. He was brought home where he is now confined with several broken bones.

———

Last Saturday morning officer Adams noticed a horse hitched to a buggy coming up the street wandering from one side to the other. He walked down to the city building and stopped the horse. The rig was occupied by a prominent young fellow of Sidney and a Piqua Girl. They were locked in each others arms, asleep and quite dead to the world. Adams at last went to the rig and poking the follow with his club had quite a time waking him up. They were very much embarrassed and quickly drove away.

100 Years

Sept. 12, 1920

Marshal Camomile and Oakley at Jackson Center arrested a party of tourists from Dayton on Monday for a violation of the traffic laws. The women in the party had their ever-ready Kodak along and took a snapshot of the officers as a souvenir. The mayor considered the privilege they had taken with his officers worth something extra and gave them a little heavier fine which they can also keep as a souvenir.

———

The County Health committee warned today that diphtheria had been found at the home of Mr. Dinsmore who supplies considerable milk to the people of Sidney. The committee announced that arrangements have been made to have the milk placed in sterilized cans and brought direct to Mr. Earl Herbert, where it will be pasteurized and delivered to Mr. Dinsmore’s patrons in Herbert’s bottles.

75 Years

Sept. 12, 1945

Mayor John Sexauer’s letter of veto on the parking meters was read to the city council at its regular meeting Monday night and at the conclusion of the reading of the letter Councilman Wallace McClure said: “Politics, pure and simple.”

———

OPA administrator Chester Bowles announced today that the point value of all varieties of cheese will be removed effective at midnight tonight.

50 Years

Sept. 12, 1970

Eight members of the Shelby County Mounted Posse paraded in three events last Sunday at the Ohio State Fair. The part-time sheriff’s deputies rode their horses in parades at the fairgrounds coliseum, the East grandstand, and the main grandstand.

Shelby County posse members who took part in the state fair parade are: Capt. Harold DeVelvis, Lieutenants Emerson Metz and Wayne Foster, Sargeants Dan Geuy and Joe Deweese, and Marcus Hagelberger, Dennis Lotz and Nick Phlipot.

———

Russell Bunker, chairman of the Committee of Concerned Parents for Schools, announced the membership of the committee at an initial meeting Thursday night in Bridgeview Middle School.

On the committee are Bunker, chairman, Karl Bemus, Howard Brown, Ray Cotterman, Mrs. Jane Graham, Mrs. Richard Henke, Mrs. Ronald Keysor, Mrs. Gordon Loewenstein, Herbert McVicker, Jr., Samuel Milligan, Gary Van Fossen and John Wearly.

———

LOS ANGELES – Big Lee May has begun to crowd the home run derby with teammates Tony Perez and Johnny Bench.

The 6-foot-3 first sacker clouted a four-run blast in the first inning Thursday night for his 31st round-tripper of the season.

25 Years

Sept. 12, 1995

ANNA – “Mr. Wizard’s Science Challenges” is scheduled to come to Anna Elementary School during a student assembly set for Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

The event will explore the mysteries of science through a program organized by ECA Educational Services in conjunction with Mr. Wizard Studios.

Don Herbert, better known as Mr. Wizard from NBC TV’s “Watch Mr. Wizard” and Nickelodeon’s “Mr. Wizard’s World,” has produced the program of hands-on science activities for the assembly. The assembly is expected to be led by Herbert’s assistant, Lee Gambol.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

