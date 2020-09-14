Flipping for pancakes

Jordan Green, 7, of Sidney, son of Kylee and Jordan Green, flinches as he catches a pancake at the Sidney Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 12. It was an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage meal. Proceeds will go to fund community service activities.
