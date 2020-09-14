Drive-in to host live concert

SIDNEY — Christian recording artists Big Daddy Weave and Zach Williams will be holding a live concert at the Auto-Vue drive-in on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

‘We’re traveling with a stage, lights, and sound, everything you need to produce a full-scale concert, it’s a complete production. This isn’t a recording that we’re sending to the drive-in to show on the big screen. We’re bringing a traditional live concert to these drive-in theaters,” said Curtis Pinkerton, director of marketing at Awakening Events.

According to their press releases, “Known for honest songs that tell personal stories of freedom in Christ, Big Daddy Weave fans have long admired the band for their particular brand of real-life, real-person openness.”

Williams has made music history with two consecutive No. 1 hits, totaling 35 weeks at No. 1. He has won a Grammy and two Dove Awards.

During the pandemic it has been difficult for those in the entertainment industry.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being innovative, overcoming challenges is something we enjoy doing. Obviously, this situation is on a scale unlike any challenge we’d ever experienced before, but that’s how we viewed it. Our President and Founder Dan Fife was actively engaging with our industry partners attempting to find a way to keep people working, and through those conversations the Drive-In Theater Tour Concept was born,” said Pinkerton.

Tickets are $100 per vehicle (up to six people).

“Tickets are sold by the carload. Each ticket is good for up to six people per car, which comes out to less than $17 per person. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a night of music under the stars!” said Pinkerton.

Drive-ins have been supportive of the concerts.

“Our drive-in theater partners have been wildly supportive of the concept. We’ve really enjoyed getting to know them and working closely with them to produce these concerts. The response from the public has been overwhelming, with lots of the concerts sold out well in advance,” said Pinkerton.

Christian band, Casting Crowns will perform at the Auto-Vue on Oct. 11.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

