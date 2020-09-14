Police log

MONDAY

-8:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. Five tires on three vehicles were reported to have been slashed in the 100 block of West Water Street.

SUNDAY

-9:15 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Shana Reed, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on receiving stolen property and failure to comply charges.

-9:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a pair of red Monster Bluetooth headphones, valued at $230, was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-9 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to trespassing report in the 800 block of Courtryside Street.

-10:10 a.m.: violate protection order. Travis W. Pike, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on obstructing official business and violate protection order or consent charges.

-1:04 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue, during which a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro, valued at $200, and a PlayStation 4 controller, valued at $20, were stolen.

-12:52 a.m.: assault. Brandon Zumbroegel, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges. A 17-year-old was also arrested.

SATURDAY

-10:34 p.m.: driving under the influence. Jason Calhoun, 38, of Jackson Center, was cited for OVI.

-9:51 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a report of a trespassing in a garage in the 500 block of Oak Avenue.

-5:45 p.m.: theft. The theft of a rear license plate was reported stolen off of a white 2009 Mitsubishi in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue.

-3:47 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to trespassing report of people on the Big Four Bridge in the 900 block of South Main Street.

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: felonious assault. Police are investigating an alleged felonious assault. A hammer and a cellphone were recovered by police.

-9:15 a.m.: theft. The theft of a black 2017 Jeep, valued at $15,000, was reported stolen in the 500 block of Montrose Avenue during the previous night.

-8:49 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a trespassing report in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue.

-5:34 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

-4:47 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating an incident in which two bags of marijuana, two bags of edibles, eight cartridges of THC and a digital scale were seized during a traffic stop at Park Street at St. Marys Road.

THURSDAY

-8:13 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of $1,800 in the form of gift card from a scam over the phone was reported in the 800 block of Lynn Street.

-9:25 a.m.: resisting arrest. Nikolas Wayne Carson, 18, of Sidney, was charged with harassment by inmate with bodily substance to officer, disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He allegedly chased a woman by Humphrey Park.

-5:48 p.m.: theft — without consent. Taylor Smith, 25, of Sidney, was charged with theft — without consent after $100 was reported stolen at Sundown Tan on North Vandemark Road.

-5:39 p.m.: identity theft. A fraudulent incident was reported at an apartment in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

Crashes

Michael N. Monnier, 69, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:42 a.m.

Monnier was traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of Michigan Street in the left lane and when attempting to turn left into Tim Horton’s parking lot he failed to see and collided with the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Ryan Allen Nichols, 17, of Sidney.

• James Richard Snavley, 75, of Sidney, was cited with an operation without reasonable control violation after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 12:51 p.m.

Snavley was traveling westbound on state Route 47 in the left lane of travel when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck the right-rear of the westbound vehicle in front of him that was driven by Todd West, 51, of Sidney. Snavley’s vehicle then side-swiped another westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Sabrina Withrow, 45, of Long Bottom, Ohio.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:10 to 3:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-7 a.m. to 9:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-12:34 to 3:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

SATURDAY

-10:57 a.m. to 8:19 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-8:37 a.m. to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-6:50 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby during a high school football game.

-5:51 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-5:46 p.m.: service call. Crews conducted a public service call.

-5:55 a.m. to 3:16 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-12:34 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.