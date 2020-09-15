125 Years

Sept. 15, 1895

Everything is progressing nicely and the prospects are that the fair this year will be better than usual. One of the new features to be given this year is the exhibition of the five trotting dogs which will be harnessed and driven each day. The music will be furnished by the famous Klute band, and the 25-cent vehicle ticket will be good for every day during the fair.

———

The new Odd Fellows hall in the Monumental building, which has been completed, will be formally opened to the public next week, when on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, the dramatic club of the Sidney lodge will produce “The Veteran of 1812.”

100 Years

Sept. 15, 1920

Due to the fact that he was standing on a rubberized con-conductor, C.B. Trushel, aged 35 years of Lockington, was saved from being electrocuted on Monday when he was attempting to throw a switch at the Western Ohio traction company’s sub-station. As it was, he escaped with burns on his left hand and arm.

———

The suitcases and handbags plastered with stickers reading “We’re going back to State to help build Ohio Stadium” Sidney’s contingent of undergraduates at Ohio State University started its exodus to Columbus.

75 Years

Sept. 15, 1945

A goal of $42,125 was set for the 1945 Shelby county War and Community Chest campaign at a meeting of the board of directors of the chest last night.

———

Only one more session of the 85th Shelby county fair now remains – this evening’s entertainment, an hour and a half’s program by the Inez dancers and other artists, followed by two hours of dancing to the music of Carl Taylor’s NBC orchestra on a specialty constructed platform at the grandstand site.

50 Years

Sept. 15, 1970

Fifth graders at Orange township school undertook a cleanup job for one of the most cluttered areas of Shelby County Monday when they traveled from the school during the afternoon to Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Brown road, in southern Shelby county.

The cleanup coincided with the 125th anniversary of the death of Lewis Boyer, only Revolutionary War soldier buried in this county. He died Sept. 19, 1845. The 27 pupils of Mrs. Gladys Foster undertook the task as a boost to the ecology of Shelby county.

———

Bids for a new Shelby County dog pound will be taken a second time at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, county commissioners decided today.

Since rejecting the first bids, commissioners and Sidney architect Ferd Freytag have made some revisions in plans. The site of the proposed pound on Clem road, south of Sidney, has been switched to a location north of the city sewage plant from its originally-planned spot south of the plant.

25 Years

Sept. 15, 1995

Donnie J. Day Jr. has been promoted to the rank of deputy, Shelby County Sheriff Mark Schemmel announced.

Day had served as a corrections officer at the Shelby County Jail for more than a year and has been a reserve deputy since 1992.

———

Lewis A. Blackford will be retiring as superintendent of Sidney City Schools to become the new director of the West Ohio Development Council.

Blackford will begin Jan. 1, 1996, as director of the council which seeks business development in this area. Mark Wells, current WODC director is retiring.

“We welcome Lew to this new position as leader of the local industrial development team. We look forward to working with him in his new job,” said Thomas F. Given, president of the WODC.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

