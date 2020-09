SIDNEY — R.B. Jergens Contractors Inc., from Vandalia, will begin a bridge replacement project on County Road 25A beginning Monday, Sept. 21, according to County Engineer Bob Geuy.

County Road 25A will be closed to all traffic between Miami Shelby East Road and Kirkwood Road beginning Monday.

Detour signs will be placed to route local traffic around the road closure. The bridge replacement project should take approximately 45 days to complete.