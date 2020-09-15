Coouncil asks CIC to sell property

NEW BREMEN – At the Monday night, Sept. 14, New Bremen Council meeting, it was agreed to have the Community Improvement Corp. sell some village property. Also, while Cider Time has been canceled, trick or treating will go on.

They approved an ordinance to transfer of a parcel of land at the Bunker Hill Industrial Park to the CIC so that they can negotiate a sale to a business interested in buying the property,

Council agreed that trick or treating will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. However, Cider Time and the related parade were canceled due to concerns over COVID transmission.

Mayor Robert Parker reminded everyone the village cleanup will be Saturday, Sept. 28. Fines, fees and forfeitures from the Mayor’s Court amounted to $1,729.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke reported work on the turn lane off state Route 274 in front of Crown Equipment Corporation is almost completed. She said once the paving work is complete, she anticipates the contractor, Tom’s Construction, will move on to begin work on installation of the traffic signals on Main Street.

Also, she said the $47,750 controls for the new water plant are expected to be installed the first week in October.

In other action, council approved a second reading of a resolution to adopt the 2020 Emergency Response Plan. They also approved a second reading of a resolution to accept $65,487.93 in local government funds and rates set by Auglaize County Budget Commission

Finally, approved was a second reading of an ordinance to purchase land from the Komminsk Estate Inc.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

