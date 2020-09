Nolan Ernst, 2, of Sidney, son of Erica and Ben Ernst, tries in vain to pull a cart filled with pumpkins that he and his grandpa, Dan Ernst, picked in the pumpkin patch at Crossway Farm on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Nolan Ernst, 2, of Sidney, son of Erica and Ben Ernst, tries in vain to pull a cart filled with pumpkins that he and his grandpa, Dan Ernst, picked in the pumpkin patch at Crossway Farm on Tuesday, Sept. 15. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN091620Pumpkin.jpg Nolan Ernst, 2, of Sidney, son of Erica and Ben Ernst, tries in vain to pull a cart filled with pumpkins that he and his grandpa, Dan Ernst, picked in the pumpkin patch at Crossway Farm on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News