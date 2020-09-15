Police log

TUESDAY

-1:50 a.m.: criminal trespass. Nathaniel L. Collett, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

MONDAY

-9:20 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-9:17 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 600 block of Fielding Road.

-7:52 p.m.: warrant. Tiffany Campbell, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on an Auglaize County warrant.

-7:37 p.m.: theft. Police investigated a report of a theft at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-11:23 a.m.: domestic violence. Leslie A. Caddell, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SUNDAY

-9:12 p.m.: domestic violence. A 14-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:22 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three windows, valued at $400, on a property in the 100 block of North Walnut Avenue was report damaged.

THURSDAY

-6:05 p.m.: theft. A prescription medicine tray, a red house phone and tobacco were reported stolen in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:16 p.m.: criminal damaging. A pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, valued at $150, and $25, were reported stolen from a red 2001 Mercedes, which also had the driver’s side door latch damaged in the 300 block of Grant Street.

Crashes

Matthew D. Gagnon, 36, of Troy, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:03 p.m.

Gagnon was traveling southbound in the right lane on South Ohio Avenue, which is a one-way street, when a child reportedly darted from the sidewalk onto the west side of the roadway toward the southbound lanes of travel, prompting him to swerve into the eastbound lane and then hit the southbound vehicle in the left lane on South Ohio Avenue that was driven by Brian Moses, 38, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.