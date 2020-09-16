An outdoor adventure

Daniel Stewart, right, helps his son Jace Stewart, 2, both of Sidney, walk through a large pipe while exploring a small brook just south of the Moose Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The brook flows through the Moose Golf Course and cuts across several neighborhoods before emptying into the Great Miami River. Jace along with his brother Paxton, not pictured, enjoy looking for frogs, walnuts and other random things with their dad. Both boys are also the children of Kirsten Stewart.

Daniel Stewart, right, helps his son Jace Stewart, 2, both of Sidney, walk through a large pipe while exploring a small brook just south of the Moose Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The brook flows through the Moose Golf Course and cuts across several neighborhoods before emptying into the Great Miami River. Jace along with his brother Paxton, not pictured, enjoy looking for frogs, walnuts and other random things with their dad. Both boys are also the children of Kirsten Stewart. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN091720DadWalk.jpg Daniel Stewart, right, helps his son Jace Stewart, 2, both of Sidney, walk through a large pipe while exploring a small brook just south of the Moose Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The brook flows through the Moose Golf Course and cuts across several neighborhoods before emptying into the Great Miami River. Jace along with his brother Paxton, not pictured, enjoy looking for frogs, walnuts and other random things with their dad. Both boys are also the children of Kirsten Stewart. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News