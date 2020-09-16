Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:59 a.m.: warrant. Kayla Wagner, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

TUESDAY

-3:41 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Giovanni Ruiu, 25, at large, was charged with receiving stolen property.

-4:46 p.m.: theft. A PlayStation 4, valued at $355, and a screw were reported stolen, and a screw to a door lock was reported damaged at a property in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. Four bottles of medications were reported stolen at Wilson Health on Michigan Street. Each bottle of medicine was later recovered.

-11:21 a.m.: burglary. Ramon U. Floress II, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on burglary-purpose to commit crime and having weapons while under disability – drug charges.

-9:44 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a report of a trespassing at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-3:43 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a possible burglary in progress at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Henry A. Szostek III, 28, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:23 p.m.

Szostek was changing lanes from the center through lane into the right lane on West Russell Road when he hit the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of him in the right lane at the light at the intersection with state Route 29.

The other vehicle was driven by Rhonda F. Wade, 61, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:48 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-7:55 to 10:32 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-2:50 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

MONDAY

-5:54 p.m: fire. Firefighters responded to car fire.

-8:50 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.