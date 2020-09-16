Seven new COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 541 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a girl in the 10-19 age range, a woman in her 20s, a man and two women in their 50s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 70s.

Eight people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, two men and two women in their 80s, and two men in their 90s.

As of Wednesday, 397 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 136 have not recovered. Currently, two Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 282 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 54 cases, Botkins (45306) 21 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 42 cases, Houston (45333) 18 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 23 cases, New Bremen (45869) one case, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 11 cases, Minster (45865) 19 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) three cases and Russia (45363) 50 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 564 total cases in the county with 500 confirmed and 64 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 51.

A total of 348 women have tested positive while 216 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 401. There are 155 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The 558th case is a probable 47-year-old woman, the 559th case is a probable 30-year-old woman, the 560th case is a 73-year-old woman who is hospitalized, the 561st case is a probable 55-year-old man, the 562nd case is a probable 46-year-old woman, the 563rd case is a probable 72-year-old woman, and the 564th case is a probable 13-year-old boy. Unless noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 12 people in the 0-10 age range, 56 in the 10-20 age range, 74 in the 20-30 age range, 78 in the 30-40 age range, 70 in the 40-50 age range, 97 in the 50-60 age range, 69 in the 60-70 age range, 45 in the 70-80 age range, 44 in the 80-90 age range, 17 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 228 cases in St. Marys, 143 cases in Wapakoneta, 73 cases in Minster, 66 cases in New Bremen, 26 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,293 positive cases with 18 new cases. Miami County has had 125 total hospitalizations, including one new hospitalization, and 49 deaths, including one new death. There are 1,0004 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 745 positive cases with 72 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. There have been 36 deaths, and 616 people have recovered. There are 86 active cases with six new cases reported Wednesday.

The Logan County Health District reported 285 cases with 194 of the cases confirmed and 91 probable COVID-19 cases. A total of 225 people have recovered, and there are 57 active cases. There are three current hospitalizations and three county deaths.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 140,518 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,560 have been hospitalized with 3,134 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,555 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 118,443 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.