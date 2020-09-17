125 Years

Sept. 17, 1895

Probate Judge Staley held an inquest on lunacy in the case of a 17-year-old Dinsmore township boy. For the past 14 years he had been subject to epilepsy and his insanity is attributed to that cause.

What are we to do with our girls? They are side by side in competition with men in the race for employment and profitable wages, and with labor saving machinery also cutting down his opportunity for work the wage earner who assumes the responsibility of family finds his income menaced from two sources. Now, the point to seriously consider is that somebody must care for the home. Remember, be it ever humble there’s no place like home. Somebody, we repeat, must do this. Is it to be a man?

100 Years

Sept. 17, 1920

The senators and some of their followers in Congress are complaining that Governor Cox is “too rough” and that his habit of speaking straight from the shoulder has disturbed the dignity of their candidates at Marion.

Homer Spence who resides north of the city, was struck by an auto Saturday evening while crossing the street at the southwest corner of the square. He was dragged for some distance and was badly scratched and bruised. His injuries were not serious.

75 Years

Sept. 17, 1945

An increase in the amount of liquor Ohioans may purchase with their customers’ certificates for the next liquor rationing period was announced today by state liquor director Robert Sohngen. However, Sohngen could foresee no immediate end to rationing of domestic and imported whiskies, and stated that the allowance in the next ration period would probably be about the same.

Seaman First Class O.B. Lindsey, 22, who is somewhere at sea on the SS Mobile, is to be heard over the radio program “Freedom Hero,” station WING on Friday. Seaman Lindsey has been in overseas service for two years.

50 Years

Sept. 17, 1970

Parkwood Grange members elected officers for the coming year when a session was held recently. Melvin Wooddell was elected as master.

FREYBURG – Sgt. David Schumann has returned to Army duty at Ft. Hood, Tex., after spending a furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Schumann, Pusheta Road, Freyburg. He recently returned to the United States after a tour of duty in Vietnam.

25 Years

Sept. 17, 1995

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Star Trek” and its spinoffs have gone where no shows have gone before.

Now four of the original voyagers will get a bigger cut of the profits in a settlement of a dispute over the shows’ merchandise sales. James Doohan (Scottie), Walter Koenig (Chekov), Nichelle Nicols (Uhura), and George Takei (Sulu) will divide $1 million. They have argued that merchandise from the four “Star Trek” TV shows and several movies has generated nearly $2 billion in sales, yet they have collectively received only $85,000.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Actress Elizabeth Taylor was hospitalized with an irregular heart rhythm.

“Miss Taylor was taken late yesterday afternoon to St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica for an irregularity of her heart rhythm. She is there for evaluation and is doing fine.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

