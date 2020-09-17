Democrats to hold fundraiser

CRIDEERSVILLE — The Auglaize County Democratic Party is host a “Gun Safety & Education” fundraiser at Midwest Shooting Range in Cridersville on Saturday, Sept 19, from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person, and include 1 hour classroom training, 1 hour “hands on” in gun range, choice of .22 shotgun or pistol, 25 rounds of ammo and target.

Limited space available, first come first serve. More classes will be available in the future, per demand.

To purchase tickets, hactblue.com/donate/acdpsept2020fund, or call Frank Valenti, 567-360-0099.

All proceeds benefit the Auglaize County Democratic Party, and will be used for campaign resources. Shannon Freshour, candidate for Ohio’s 4th Congressional district, and Joe Monbeck, candidate of Ohio’s 84th Statehouse district, will be on hand to meet voters and answer questions.

All opinions expressed by members of ACDP, candidates, and guests are solely their own and do not reflect Midwest Gun Range, its employees, members, affialiates, owners, etc.