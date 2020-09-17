Bornhorst elected vice president

SIDNEY — The County Employees Benefits Consortium (CEBCO) board of directors elected their new board at their virtual meeting held on Sept. 4.

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst was elected to serve as vice president. He has served on the CEBCO Board for three years.

Other commissioners elected include: President Mike Welch, Ashland County; Vice President Tony Bornhorst, Shelby County; Treasurer Jeff Benton, Delaware County; Secretary Chris Schmenk, Union County. Other board members include J.P. Ducro, Ashtabula County, Lenny Eliason, Athens County, Lew Hilkert, Williams County, Cory Noonan, Allen County, Ty Pell, Adams County, Jon Rupp, Fulton County, Mike Stegall, Darke County, and Ken Stiverson, Marion County.

Launched in 2004, CEBCO is a product of The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO). The consortium was developed for Ohio counties in response to a need for stability and cost containment in employee benefits. CEBCO is a member-owned not-for-profit entity and currently serves 39 of Ohio’s 88 counties with group purchasing and superior programs in health insurance and wellness advocacy.

Shelby County has been enrolled in CEBCO for six years.

“Shelby County has seen very stable rates during our tenure with CEBCO. We have been able to implement wellness programs successfully with our employees which was a goal for the commissioners upon enrolling with the CEBCO program,” said Bornhorst.