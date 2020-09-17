OSGOOD — Daniel and Tori Liette, of Osgood, announce the birth of their daughter, Annie Lynn Liette, born Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:37 p.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older brother Levi, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Doug and Beth Borchers, of Russia. Her paternal grandparents are Randy and Joann Liette, of Chickasaw. Her great-grandparents are Ralph and Ella Liette, of Chickasaw, Janice Prenger, of Russia, and Ed Borchers, of Russia.

Her mother is the former Tori Borchers, of Russia.