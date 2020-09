Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:05 p.m.: assault. Krista Jade Elliott, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-1:17 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Robert E. Holley, 29, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:25 to 11:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six call.

WEDNESDAY

-12:15 to 2:48 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-8:42 a.m. to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.