Nursing homes report new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — The weekly nursing home and assisted living facility report dealing with COVID-19 cases among residents and staff was released Wednesday.

One additional resident has tested positive at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. That brings the total positive cases among residents to 18. Four staff members also tested positive, bringing that total to 16.

Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation reported five staff members tested positive, bringing that total to seven for the nursing home.

In Auglaize County, Otterbein St. Marys Assisted Living reported 27 new resident cases, bringing its total to 25 cumulative cases. The facility reported 21 staff cases, for a cumulative total of 28 cases.

Otterbein St. Marys Nursing Home has four new resident cases for a total of six cases and 10 new staff cases for a total of 12 cases.

Vancrest Health Care Center has one resident case.

Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home has four resident cases and four staff cases.

In Darke County, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has reported two new cases among its residents, bringing total cases to four. Two staff members also tested positive, bringing that total to four, also.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 557 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a girl in the 10-19 age range, three men and three women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, four women and one man in their 50s, two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s.

Eight people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, two men and two women in their 80s, and two men in their 90s.

As of Thursday, 407 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 142 have not recovered. Currently, two Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 290 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 54 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 45 cases, Houston (45333) 18 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 24 cases, New Bremen (45869) one case, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 11 cases, Minster (45865) 20 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 51 cases.

On the top 20 counties ranked by highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases, Shelby County ranks fifth. Miami County is ninth, Auglaize County is 11th, and Darke County is 15th.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 576 total cases in the county with 507 confirmed and 69 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 52.

A total of 353 women have tested positive while 223 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 455. There are 113 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

Total cases include 12 people in the 0-10 age range, 57 in the 10-20 age range, 77 in the 20-30 age range, 79 in the 30-40 age range, 71 in the 40-50 age range, 100 in the 50-60 age range, 71 in the 60-70 age range, 46 in the 70-80 age range, 44 in the 80-90 age range, 17 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 231 cases in St. Marys, 147 cases in Wapakoneta, 73 cases in Minster, 71 cases in New Bremen, 26 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,312 positive cases with 18 new cases. Miami County has had 125 total hospitalizations and 49 deaths. There are 1,015 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported another person has died of the COVID-19 virus. This is the 37th death in the county. The county has 753 positive cases with 728 confirmed and 25 probable cases. Thee have been 73 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 642 people have recovered. There are 67 active cases with eight new cases reported Thursday.

The Logan County Health District reported 289 cases. A total of 242 people have recovered. There have been 20 hospitalizations and three county deaths.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 141,585 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,625 have been hospitalized with 3,149 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,580 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 119,690 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.