125 Years

Sept. 18, 1895

In response to an invitation extended to the Sidney Leiderkranz by Henry Tecklenberg, proprietor of the Tecklenberg Hotels at Loramies, a number of members of the Liederkranz went to Loramies yesterday afternoon and took supper with him.

———

W.A. Underwood left this morning to attend the annual meeting of the directors of the United States Whip Company.

100 Years

Sept.18, 1920

A new invention makes Fords run 34 miles on a gallon of gasoline and start easily in coldest weather. With the new invention you can use the very cheapest grade of gasoline or half gasoline and half kerosene and still get more power and more mileage that you now get from the highest test gasoline.

———

A large barn on the farm of John Helmlinger, six miles northeast of Botkins was complete destroyed by fire Tuesday night. A team of mules belonging to Metz and Son was also burned, with the remainder of the grain, about 20 tons of hay, some farming machinery, a horse and sow and other property of Mr. Helmlinger.

———

Mrs. Amanda Greiner, of Ft. Loramie who is visiting her son Ira Greiner, fell down the cellar last evening. No bones were broken she was badly bruised.

75 Years

Sept. 18, 1945

A service of worship to establish the pastoral relationship between the First Presbyterian congregation and Rev. John Meister will be held Thursday.

———

All men interested in the Sidney Yellow Jackets are invited to be present at a meeting of the Sidney Boosters club to be held Wednesday.

50 Years

Sept. 18, 1970

Four area high school seniors, including one from Shelby County schools, are named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship.

Earning the rank according to results of tests they took last spring are Neil Fogt of Botkins High School, Thomas Jacobs of Minster, Bruce Batty of Versailles and David Dennis of New Knoxville.

They are in the group of some 14,750 of the nation’s most intellectually talented high school pupils named for the honor.

———

City building permits have been granted to the Mount Zion Church of God for a new church on Linden avenue and a Stop-N-Go center on North Ohio avenue.

The new church building at 319 Linden will seat 128 people, and will measure about 34 by 50 feet, according to the permit. George Snowden is listed as the contractor for the $20,000 structure.

Stop-N-Go Foods, Inc., of Trotwood is listed as the owner of the new convenience center scheduled for construction at 821 North Ohio avenue. The new masonry building will measure approximately 80 by 40 feet and will have 25 off-street parking places. Building cost is estimated at $24,000.

25 Years

Sept. 18, 1995

The Northland Development Co.’s proposed compromise plan for Hoewisher Road will be received by the Sidney Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission will act on the revised preliminary and final plats for Phase IV of the Plum Ridge Subdivision submitted by Northland’s agent, Choice One Engineering.

The revision proposes to extend Hoewisher Road to the north, with a 60-foot right of way and a 36-foot wide street, with a stub end at the north property line. It also provides for a connection from Hoewisher Road to Ohio 47 via Eastwood Trail.

The original preliminary plat proposed to extend Hoewisher Road eastward as a main thoroughfare, with an 80-foot right of way and 44-foot wide street, to connect with Ohio 47 in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org