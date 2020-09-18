Shelby Board of DD to host virtual self-advocacy conference

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) will host a virtual conference on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

“My Story, a Journey into Self-Advocacy” is the theme of the conference, which is designed to encourage people with developmental disabilities and increase their knowledge of ways to advocate for themselves. Guests at the event will hear about many accomplishments of other self-advocates and learn discover ways to strive for their own goals and make their communities a better place to live, work and play – together.

Those interested in attending can log in directly at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85869261665.

Shelby County Board of DD is hosting the conference in collaboration with Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami, and Preble County Boards of Developmental Disabilities. This is the fifth year the regional group has hosted the conference.

For more information or details on how to sign into the conference, contact Jessica Guillozet at 937-658-6825 or jguillozet@shelbydd.org.