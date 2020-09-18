Absentee ballots, voter registration information

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for the General Election are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio. You may call the Board of Elections to request an application at 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

In person voting hours are:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Tuesday to Friday, Oct. 6–9

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, Oct. 12–16

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, Oct. 19–23

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24

1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Oct. 26-30

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.,Sunday, Nov. 1

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2

voter registration deadline notice

As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the November General Election 2020 must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Oct. 5, 2020. The Board of Elections Office is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2020. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at the following location:

Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours:

• Amos Memorial Library, all branches

• One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney

You may also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website:

https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/ or https://www.boe.ohio.gov/shelby/

Here are the qualifications to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election:

• Must be a US citizen

• Must be 18 years old by Nov. 3, 2020

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the Election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election