URBANA – The Champaign Aviation Museum will host its annual Remembrance Day Ceremony to honor all U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Army Air Force veterans who served in World War II.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana.

Relatives and friends can honor their servicemen by participating in the ceremony and individually reading aloud the veteran’s name and military service record. These names will be entered into the museum’s Hall of Honor as a tribute to the WWII airmen and women who served. The Hall of Honor is a permanent part of the Champaign Aviation Museum and will fly with the B-17 Champaign Lady wherever it goes.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held virtually and broadcast live on YouTube to minimize the crowd size inside the museum. Friends and family members of USAAC and USAAF veterans are invited to attend the ceremony at the museum and read the veteran’s military service record into the Hall of Honor.

Face masks and 6 foot social distancing will be required. The museum asks that all audience members who aren’t actively participating in the ceremony stay home and watch the live broadcast on YouTube.

Participants should print and complete the Remembrance Day Ceremony entry form, which is available on www.champaignaviationmuseum.org, and bring it with them to the museum the day of the event.

Those who are unable to attend the ceremony and would like to honor a USAAC or USAAF veteran may complete the form and mail it to the museum by Oct. 7.

For more information, visit https://www.champaignaviationmuseum.org/remembranceday.