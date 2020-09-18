Checking out the finished product

Rick Holly, left, of Sidney, and Keith Dill, of The Villages, Fla., check out the now finished 1879 Zenas King bow string bridge over Amos Lake in Tawawa Park on Friday, Sept. 18. Holly said he comes to the park frequently and has been watching the bridges progress. It was Dill’s first time seeing the bridge. Holly’s impression of the bridge is “I think it’s wonderful and it’s my understanding that they want to bring in one ore two more bridges and make the park a museum of bridges.”

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News