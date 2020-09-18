On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include discussion about the absentee in-person voting center, law enforcement assistance, comp time policy, review of recent security upgrades and completion status, certifying the ballot order for Nov. 3, allocation of voting equipment and sample ballots.

Shelby County Board of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday Sept. 21, at noon in person and by Zoom.

Reports will be given by the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and superintendent.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Sidney High School auditorium.

Items on the agenda include approving the annual appropriations, accepting donations approve a contract for IT services, approve personnel items, appoint a delegate and alternate for the Ohio School Boards Association annual meeting, and approve a bus code of conduct.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the school”s media center.

Items on the agenda include approving the financial reports and expenditures for August, approve bus fuel bids, personnel issues and approve the building and district goals for 2020-21.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the school

Items on the agenda include approving an early graduation, an executive session to consider the employment of public employees, ratification of contracts for certified staff, ratify switch of pupil activity contracts and reports from maintenance, principals and the superintendent.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster or5ganiations, an Ohio School Facilities update and curriculum and instruction report and personnel matters.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider for 2021 lodging tax funding requests.