125 Years

Sept. 19, 1895

The 36th annual fair of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute opened this morning. The day as usual was occupied in making entries, receiving and arranging stock and placing exhibits in order. The dining hall is in charge of the ladies of the M.E. church and they are fixed to feed all who come. They serve meals for 25 cents.

———

The mayor today appointed Gordon Wright, S.B. Purnell, Lewis Heiland and Anton Gudenkauf to act as special police during the fair.

———

Yesterday afternoon at five o’clock an exciting collision occurred on the public square at Piqua. Charles Wyman, of this city, was racing on the asphalt on the public square at a very rapid rate with some other cyclists. Just as he was in the act of turning to go south on Main street, he saw a rig coming but was unable to prevent colliding with the vehicle. He fell under the horse’s feet and his own feet became fastened in the wheels of the bicycle. He escaped without injury.

100 Years

Sept. 19, 1920

The homes of P.O. Stockstill and John Walters, south of the city, were visited by thieves Thursday afternoon while the families were at the Shelby County fair. Almost every room in the houses were ransacked, every drawer and closet gone through and the bed had also received a thorough search.

———

M. Bloom, a resident of Dayton, was before Justice of the Peace Hess Friday evening and charged with gambling. The specific charge against Bloom was that of “making book” on the fairgrounds. He entered a plea of guilty and was fined $25 and costs, which he paid.

75 Years

Sept. 19, 1945

Eugene Fogt was elected president of the Iutis club for the ensuing club year at the regular meeting of the club Monday. Elected to serve with Fogt were Cecil Watkins, Paul Potter, Wayne Bertsch, William Rhees, Walter Faulkner, Arthur Marker and Hamlin Blake.

———

General George Marshall told congress today that the army point discharge system would be reduced to 70 points on October 1, 60 points on November 1, and that it would be abolished altogether in “late winter.”

50 Years

Sept. 19, 1970

TROY – Dr. Ned Smith of Sidney was named chairman of the Tri-County Board of Mental Health and Retardation at the first annual meeting Thursday night in the Dettmer Hospital headquarters.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Point View Resort’s weekly double-elimination horseshoe tournament drew a better than average number of pitchers, when 20 participants threw for top honors Thursday night.

Rich Berning and Red Taylor took first place, going undefeated in four straight games.

25 Years

Sept. 19, 1995

It won’t be long before employees at Gilardi Foods, 1910 Fair Road, will be bringing their children to work with them. And the management couldn’t be happier about the prospect.

Nearly 6,000 square feet of space, which formerly housed a dry storage area facing Progress Drive, is being remodeled for use as an on-site child care facility.

The facility, which is scheduled to open October 16, will be run under the auspices of Rogy’s New Generation Care Centers Inc., a professional day care corporation based in Peoria, Ill. An open house is tentatively scheduled Oct. 7.

Gilardi’s is reportedly the first industry to offer on-site child care as a special benefit for employees with young children. Michael Gilardi began talking about implementing such a program for his employees more than five years ago.

The center will be licensed to handle 99 children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 10 years. It will operate with hours from 5:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

