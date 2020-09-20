Sgt. Baker rededicated

A freshly repainted Sgt. Baker is unveiled during a rededication ceremony at the Monumental Building on Sat., Sept. 19. Music before and during the ceremony was provided by the 73rd Ohio Regimental Band. Civil War reenactors also presented the colors and played taps. Monumental Building Trustee Chair Rich Wallace welcomed visitors. The guest speaker was retired Municipal Court Judge Donald Luce who was instrumental in renovating the Monumental Building. The statue was repainted by Mila Hamilton and Ron Wolfe.

Doug Benson, of Sidney, carries the flag for the 21st Ohio Regiment from Bowling Green during the Sgt. Baker Rededication Ceremony in front of the Monumental Building on Sat., Sept. 19.

Civil War Union reenactors march during the Sgt. Baker Rededication Ceremony in front of the Monumental Building on Sat., Sept. 19.

Civil War reenactor James Shanks, left to right, takes a photo of Matthew Shanks, both of Bowling Green, with Sidney Police Officer Kyle Lambdin, during the Sgt. Baker Rededication Ceremony in front of the Monumental Building on Sat., Sept. 19.

